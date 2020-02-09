Georgia Southern beats Louisiana-Lafayette 86-79

Recommended Video:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ike Smith scored 25 points, tying his season high, as Georgia Southern beat Louisiana-Lafayette 86-79 on Saturday night.

Smith made 9 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Quan Jackson added 23 points and Elijah McCadden scored 12 for Georgia Southern (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Calvin Wishart added 10 points.

Cedric Russell scored a season-high 23 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (10-15, 5-9). P.J. Hardy added 16 points. Jalen Johnson had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Ragin' Cajuns this season. Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 71-51 on Jan. 11. Georgia Southern plays Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette faces South Alabama on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com