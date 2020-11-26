FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Isaacs 17 3-5 2-4 1-4 0 3 8
Staiti 7 3-3 2-2 0-3 0 0 8
Caldwell 18 3-6 3-3 0-2 3 0 9
Connally 27 6-11 0-0 0-3 4 4 14
Morrison 18 1-3 4-4 2-6 3 3 6
Bates 26 6-8 1-2 0-4 0 2 13
Nicholson 20 5-7 5-6 3-7 0 1 15
Coombs 28 3-4 0-2 0-4 5 0 6
Hose 11 0-0 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Barker 18 2-4 0-0 0-1 3 2 4
Smith 10 0-2 0-2 0-4 0 4 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-53 17-25 7-42 19 19 83

Percentages: FG 6.377, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .25 (Connally 2-4, Caldwell 0-2, Barker 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Isaacs 1, Bates 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Isaacs 5, Bates 3, Barker 3, Caldwell 2, Connally 2, Nicholson 2, Staiti 1, Morrison 1, Hose 1)

Steals: 8 (Connally 3, Caldwell 2, Coombs 2, Nicholson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MERCER (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dougherty 21 2-8 0-0 1-5 1 2 4
Van Nes 18 3-3 1-3 1-4 1 3 7
Lewis 32 4-9 2-3 0-0 3 1 12
Neal-Tysor 36 9-24 0-0 0-2 3 3 22
Titus 32 2-10 3-7 4-7 1 4 7
Barkhoff 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Votaw 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Harris 20 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Snyder 14 1-4 0-0 1-1 1 1 3
Thayne 16 1-3 2-2 2-3 1 2 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-66 8-15 11-27 12 20 64

Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .4 (Neal-Tysor 4-12, Lewis 2-3, Harris 1-2, Snyder 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Votaw 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Harris 5, Dougherty 3, Lewis 2, Neal-Tysor 2, Titus 2, Thayne 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Lewis 3, Harris 2, Dougherty 1, Neal-Tysor 1, Titus 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia 28 15 20 20 83
Mercer 14 15 21 14 64

A_772

Officials_Timothy Buckner, Chad Tucker, Kristie Weed