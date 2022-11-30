George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 2-7 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 0-0 3, Estrada 10-18 7-9 31, Thomas 6-15 0-0 14, Plotnikov 3-8 1-2 7, Williams 1-4 5-9 7, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Barrouk 1-5 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-66 15-22 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason