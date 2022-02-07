Geisenberger, once again, leads Olympic women's luge event

BEIJING (AP) \u2014 Natalie Geisenberger has been here twice before, holding the lead midway through the Olympic women\u2019s luge race. Both times, she won gold. She\u2019s not celebrating this time quite yet. As many other medal hopefuls \u2014 including the two USA Luge Olympic veterans \u2014 slipped, skidded and crashed their way out of contention, the German sliding star found a way to be better than anyone else through two runs at the Beijing Games. Geisenberger ended Monday night with a combined time of 1 minute, 56.825 seconds, about two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Anna Berreiter and more than a half-second up on Tatyana Ivanova of the Russian Olympic Committee. \u201cI\u2019m happy that half of the race is over,\u201d Geisenberger said. \u201cBut the second half is not over.\u201d She is understandably leery, knowing one mistake is all it would take to derail her bid to become the first three-time women\u2019s singles gold medalist in Olympic history. Then again, history is also on her side: In each of the last five Olympic women's luge races, the 1-2-3 order at the midway point ended up as the gold, silver and bronze order when the competition was complete. \u201cI may not sleep that well tonight," Geisenberger said. Many of the best in the world were no match for the Yanqing Sliding Center on this night. Julia Taubitz and Madeleine Egle were, by far, the best in the women\u2019s luge world all season. They won almost every race, finished in the top two spots of the World Cup standings and were supposed to be the ones who ended Geisenberger\u2019s Olympic reign. Nope. Egle slipped in the first run and is 1.010 seconds \u2014 forever in luge \u2014 behind Geisenberger, only in seventh place. Taubitz, the first-run leader, crashed in her second run and slipped all the way to 14th place. Berreiter took advantage, joining Geisenberger in the very small club of sliders who had no big mistakes. \u201cI want to have two consistent runs tomorrow again, and hopefully, I\u2019ll be satisfied with my result,\u201d Berreiter said. The Americans had a rough night. Ashley Farquharson is 18th at the midway point of her Olympic debut. Summer Britcher, racing with a broken finger, crashed in her first run to doom her chances; she\u2019s now 26th. \u201cI\u2019m a little sad, but I\u2019m OK and I\u2019m also happy because I\u2019m here,\u201d Britcher said. \u201cI\u2019m competing at the Olympics. The one thing, when I decided to commit to another four years, I decided somewhere along the way that whatever the outcome \u2014 win, lose, crash, track record, mistakes \u2014 I wanted to come away feeling joyful for having competed at this level and joyful for the experience.\u201d Emily Sweeney, who was 10th after the first heat, crashed in her second run and is 28th. She broke her neck and back in a crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago. This crash was nowhere near as severe, but left her hurting nonetheless. Like many, she had trouble toward the bottom of the track in Turn 13, truly an unlucky number so far in this competition. \u201cIf you\u2019re not correct coming out, the track dips away and you\u2019re weightless a little bit,\u201d Sweeney said, her eyes welling with tears. \u201cSo, if you\u2019re crooked a little bit in your sled or you\u2019re not in a great spot, it\u2019ll get you.\u201d ___ More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/winter-olympics and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports