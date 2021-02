BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 77-62 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Damien Daniels added 13 points. Kolton Kohl had 12 points.