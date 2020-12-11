Garza scores 34 in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa thumps Iowa State JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 11:48 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza surged in the second half and finished the game with 34 points in just 17 minutes, lifting No. 3 Iowa over Iowa State 105-77 on Friday night.
Garza missed nearly 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, but he responded with 25 points in the second half. He was 13 of 14 from the field — including 10 of 10 after halftime — and knocked down four straight 3-pointers.
Written By
JOHN BOHNENKAMP