Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 JIM HOEHN, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 9:28 p.m.
1 of11 Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) pulls down a defensive rebound against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) looks to pass as Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, left, and Micah Potter defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates a basket against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) defends against Iowa's Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) and Joe Wieskamp (10) defend against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, center, goes up against Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, and Keegan Murray during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Iowa's Luka Garza, left, and Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) surround Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.
Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing eight rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-5 Big Ten).