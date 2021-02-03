Gardner, East Carolina upset No. 5 Houston 82-73 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 8:24 p.m.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina stun fifth-ranked Houston 82-73 on Wednesday night, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.
Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation's top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 3-pointers — and more impressively, the Pirates led for the last 12-plus minutes against a Houston team that struggled to make much of anything after halftime.