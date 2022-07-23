Gallen superb on mound, D-backs beat struggling Nats 10-1 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer July 23, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of shutout ball, Ketel Marte added a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks started their second half of the season with a 10-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
The Nationals lost for the 16th time in 18 games.