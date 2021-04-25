Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 5:47 p.m.
1 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt swings for a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson in the second inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt (21) celebrates with David Peralta (6) after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson in the second inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., center, speaks with a trainer as manager Brian Snitker, left looks on after Acuna was hit by a pitch thrown by Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. is hit by a pitch thrown by Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson works against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, left, celebrates with catcher Stephen Vogt during the 7th inning of the first game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, left, celebrates with catcher Stephen Vogt during the 7th inning of the first game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun, right, celebrates with Josh VanMeter (19) after the Diamondbacks won the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman swings for a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
ATLANTA (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gallen (1-0) allowed only Freddie Freeman's sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth.