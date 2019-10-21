GM Kupchak: Hornets won't build through free agency

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) dunks over Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Kupchak doesn't see the Charlotte Hornets being major players in free agency as they attempt to build a winning franchise in the post-Kemba Walker era — at least not right away.

Instead, the second-year general manager said Monday he anticipates the Hornets will construct the roster through draft picks and "savvy trades" during the season, while compiling as many assets as possible.

"We will not be an active player" in free agency, Kupchak said. "I think we can build a culture here and get enough assets and have a promising enough future and really attract the kind of free agent you want to spend that kind of money on — but I don't think you can do it right now."

So in the meantime, the Hornets will give young players like Dwayne Bacon, Miles Bridges, Malik Monk, Devonte Graham and even rookie PJ Washington extensive playing time this season as part of their No. 1 overall goal of player development after going 39-43 last season and losing Walker, a three-time All-Star, to the Boston Celtics.

Kupchak said that will take patience, but he and owner Michael Jordan and coach James Borrego are on the same page.

Kupchak said he won't measure this season's success in terms of wins and losses, but rather on how the team's younger players continue to progress.

"Win or lose, I want our players to play with energy and our coaches to coach with energy," Kupchak said. "As the season goes on I want to see improvement. That's how I'm looking at the season."

Kupchak said that concept may not be easy for Borrego.

"I am hoping he is better than he was last season," Kupchak said with a grin. "At the beginning of the season last year he took each loss really, really hard. Hopefully this year he will be able to handle the losses a little bit better."

Borrego has yet to name a starting lineup for Wednesday night's home opener against the Chicago Bulls. Point guard Terry Rozier and center Cody Zeller are locks to start, but the combination of the other three remains a mystery.

That lineup could include Washington, who has impressed Kupchak with his 3-point shooting in the preseason since being selected No. 12 overall earlier this year.

Originally, the Hornets planned for the former Kentucky forward to split time between Charlotte's G League team and the NBA to gain maximum playing experience. But Kupchak said Washington has been the team's most impressive young player during the preseason and will likely remain in Charlotte, provided he's seeing 15-plus minutes per game.

"He does have to play, and, based on his production of late, he will play," Kupchak said. "... He has worked on his game and has turned himself into not only a big man that can be productive down in the paint, but in our game today he can also make 3s."

Win or lose, Kupchak expects the Hornets to use a "fast-paced style of play."

