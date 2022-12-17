Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70

Antwi-Boasiako 4-5 1-2 9, Hall 1-8 2-5 4, Hawkins 5-14 3-4 13, Jossell 7-13 1-1 21, Ware 0-3 0-0 0, Cajuste 5-7 6-9 18, Tezeno 0-0 1-2 1, Hayman 1-7 0-0 2, Scott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 14-23 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason