Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2021
1 of17 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates after a double as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong looks away during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Freeman on a hit by Ozzie Albies. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Freeman on a hit by Ozzie Albies. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Soler scored from second on a hit by Freddie Freeman. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Freeman on a hit by Ozzie Albies. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler doubles against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina during the third inning of the Game 2 in baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Freeman on a hit by Ozzie Albies. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of the Game 2 of the baseball National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.
The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn't get a key hit.