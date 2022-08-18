Fried, Harris lead Braves over deGrom, Mets to win series GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 11:42 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom, right goes home past New York Mets catcher James McCann, left, to score the winning run on an RBI-single by Michael Harris during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman (15) celebrates with Austin Riley (27) after scoring a run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman hits a single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson watches his RBI double in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with Matt Olson, right, after scoring against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley follows through on an RBI single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New York Mets' Mark Canha watches his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson congratulates Vaughn Grissom (18), who scored against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor slides into second base in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 New York Mets catcher James McCann, left, attempts to tag Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom at home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Grissom scored on a double by Michael Harris II. Brett Davis/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried likes where the Atlanta Braves stand during this most recent hot streak — and how they competed against Jacob deGrom the NL East-leading New York Mets.
“I think that’s a really good team over there," Fried said. “They play really consistent baseball night in and night out, and we know as a club that if we have a chance to win the division we’re going to have to come out and give our best foot forward every night."