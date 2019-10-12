PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Allen 45, Plano East 14

Arlington Bowie 21, Arlington 20

Arlington Martin 64, Arlington Houston 7

Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock McNeil 14

Cypress Creek 41, Cypress Ridge 20

Cypress Lakes 62, Bryan 10

Cypress Woods 49, Cypress Park 28

Dallas Jesuit 41, Prosper 14

Dickinson 63, Clear Falls 0

Eagle Pass 49, Laredo Nixon 21

Houston Bellaire 54, Houston Chavez 22

Houston King 30, Beaumont United 13

Houston Strake Jesuit 24, Alief Hastings 7

Keller Central 13, Keller Fossil Ridge 10

Klein Collins 49, Klein Cain 14

La Porte 24, Baytown Sterling 21

League City Clear Springs 52, Clear Brook 3

Lewisville Marcus 24, Lewisville Hebron 14

Pearland Dawson 41, Clute Brazoswood 6

Plano 56, McKinney 49

Round Rock 53, Leander 7

San Angelo Central 35, Abilene 13

Southlake Carroll 49, Byron Nelson 0

The Woodlands College Park 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Tomball Memorial 42, Cypress Bridgeland 14

CLASS 5A

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Galveston Ball 6

Angleton 33, Rosenberg Terry 3

Azle 49, Saginaw Boswell 13

Brenham 41, Marble Falls 13

Carrollton Smith 60, Carrollton Turner 0

Cedar Park 38, Georgetown 15

Crowley 35, Granbury 34

EP Pebble Hills 43, EP Socorro 2

Frisco 38, Lake Dallas 7

Frisco Centennial 41, Frisco Liberty 28

Frisco Wakeland 52, Little Elm 14

FW Arlington Heights 27, FW South Hills 9

Grapevine 28, Denton 14

Katy Paetow 51, Bryan Rudder 21

Lancaster 73, Dallas Sunset 0

Leander Glenn 16, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Lubbock Cooper 59, Plainview 0

Manvel 58, Houston Milby 0

McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 41, Canyon 22

Aubrey 42, Vernon 7

Brownwood 49, Gatesville 0

Clint Mountain View 21, McCamey 14

Dalhart 28, Perryton 7

Dumas 46, Big Spring 0

Houston Furr 40, Houston North Forest 28

Iowa Park 34, Graham 9

Lubbock Estacado 56, Borger 3

Splendora 48, Livingston 15

CLASS 3A

Alpine 52, Iraan 6

Bushland 58, Slaton 14

Canadian 57, Tulia 14

Childress 27, Friona 7

Cisco 47, Coleman 0

George West 21, San Diego 14

Gunter 20, Holliday 7

Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8

Littlefield 54, Muleshoe 0

Millsap 14, Rio Vista 6

Newton 66, Kountze 0

Pilot Point 57, Ponder 0

Shallowater 30, Amarillo River Road 16

Spearman 62, Dimmitt 13

Universal City Randolph 55, Lytle 7

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 10, La Villa 8

Cross Plains 25, Haskell 22

Falls City 56, La Pryor 0

Gorman 68, Waco Parkview Christian 13

Hawkins 14, Gladewater Union Grove 7

Hawley 58, Winters 14

Leakey 66, Evant 20

Petrolia 24, Ranger 23

San Augustine 83, Hull-Daisetta 0

Sanford-Fritch 18, Sunray 10

Santo 34, Electra 20

Shamrock 39, Memphis 14

Shelbyville 16, Deweyville 2

Springlake-Earth 62, Plains 6

Stinnett West Texas 54, Amarillo Highland Park 14

Sudan 48, Bovina 0

Tahoka 58, New Home 6

Three Rivers 28, Santa Maria 13

Vega 52, Booker 6

Weimar 40, Kenedy 6

Wellington 50, Quanah 6

Wheeler 74, Munday 6

Windthorst 24, Archer City 19

CLASS 1A

Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6

Borden County 54, O'Donnell 8

Eden 48, Bronte 0

Gilmer Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7

Gordon 58, Morgan 0

Groom 54, Miami 8

Hamlin 64, Roscoe 0

Happy 63, Hart 0

Ira 70, Rotan 0

Jayton 50, Guthrie 0

Jonesboro 40, Iredell 0

Lamesa Klondike 38, Ackerly Sands 0

Lometa 36, Bynum 2

Loop 53, Silverton 22

Matador Motley County 74, Turkey Valley 24

Nazareth 48, Lubbock Home School Titans 0

Perrin-Whitt 40, Newcastle 36

Richland Springs 50, Medina 0

Ropesville Ropes 51, Morton 6

Saint Jo 52, Savoy 2

Sidney 58, Mullin 6

Sterling City 56, Water Valley 8

White Deer 49, Claude 0

Whitharral 56, Cotton Center 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 28, FW Trinity Valley 14

Beaumont Kelly 40, Evadale 0

Bellaire Episcopal 52, Dallas St. Mark 14

Bryan Allen Academy 33, Bryan St. Joseph 31

Bulverde Bracken 53, Temple Holy Trinity 8

Houston Kinkaid 62, Dallas Greenhill 6

Houston Second Baptist 30, Victoria St. Joseph 12

Houston St. John's 24, Houston Christian 12

Houston St. Thomas 31, Tomball Concordia 7

Irving Cistercian 34, FW Country Day 28

John Cooper 35, Casady, Okla. 28

Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Alvin Living Stones 0

Lubbock Christian 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14

Midland Christian 56, Addison Trinity 7

SA St. Anthony 66, SA Brooks 7

SA Texas Military 16, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Waco Vanguard 57, Austin Hill Country 52

OTHER

Penelope def. Kopperl, forfeit

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/