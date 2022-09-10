Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14

Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport-Bellevue 35, OT

Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8

More for you

Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0

East Valley (Yakima) 16, Naches Valley 0

Elgin, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 0

Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6

Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6

Kelso 47, Capital 14

La Center 21, Woodland 6

Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0

Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3

Lynden 34, W. F. West 7

Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0

Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6

Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0

Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT

Napavine 68, Onalaska 0

Olympic 28, Renton 7

Post Falls, Idaho 28, Sunnyside 25

Prairie 56, Hudson's Bay 0

Reardan 9, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7

Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7

River View 21, College Place 13

Royal 14, Othello 0

Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3

Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7

Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16

Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Tenino 52, Sequim 14

Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press