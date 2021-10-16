Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bishop Kelly 35, Vallivue 21 Bonners Ferry 41, Priest River 0 Borah 24, Capital 19 Buhl 26, Kimberly 21 Carey 32, Castleford 22 Century 21, Canyon Ridge 20 Clearwater Valley 48, Troy 14 Council 70, Salmon River 12 Dietrich 38, Camas County 14 Eagle 52, Centennial 0 Emmett 35, Columbia 12 Filer 17, Declo 16 Firth 48, W. Jefferson 8 Grace def. Challis, forfeit Hagerman 54, Meadows Valley 20 Hansen 56, Greenleaf 6 Homedale 14, Weiser 6 Jerome 33, Burley 13 Kendrick 70, Deary 0 Lewiston 35, Lake City 28 Madison 21, Idaho Falls 17 McCall-Donnelly 40, Parma 6 Minico def. Wood River, forfeit Mountain View 48, Kuna 8 Murtaugh 58, Glenns Ferry 22 N. Fremont 58, Ririe 20 N. Gem 62, Mackay 0 Nampa 52, Middleton 50 Nampa Christian 40, Melba 20 Notus 62, Rimrock 22 Oakley 70, Lighthouse Christian 0 Owyhee 23, Boise 20 Payette 27, Fruitland 14 Pocatello 17, Preston 14 Potlatch 44, Kamiah 22 Prairie 84, Genesee 50 Ridgevue 21, Caldwell 20 Rigby 44, Highland 21 Rockland 40, Watersprings 30 Rocky Mountain 24, Meridian 21 Sandpoint 41, Moscow 6 Shelley 29, Blackfoot 28, 2OT Skyline 42, Hillcrest 6 Sugar-Salem 35, South Fremont 7 Thunder Ridge 20, Bonneville 7 Twin Falls 54, Mountain Home 19 Wendell 42, Valley 6 West Side 53, Aberdeen 0 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com