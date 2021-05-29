Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Black Hills 70, Aberdeen 50 Cashmere 53, Quincy 39 Central Kitsap 45, Klahowya 28 Charles Wright Academy 35, Vashon Island 29 Coupeville 64, Darrington 51 Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 36 Highland 42, Riverside Christian 38 Kalama 67, Toledo 42 Kamiakin 74, Chiawana 69 Kelso 74, Evergreen (Vancouver) 58 King's Way Christian School 75, La Center 36 Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 44 Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 63, Trout Lake 50 Morton/White Pass 85, Wahkiakum 71 Mt. Spokane 78, Central Valley 75 Olympia 71, Puyallup 40 Overlake School 40, University Prep 30 Pasco 57, Hermiston, Ore. 51 Prairie 58, Heritage 54 R.A. Long 70, Columbia River 46 More for youSportsFairfield stays alive in MAAC baseball tournament with...By Dave BorgesSportsUConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan SunBy Doug Bonjour Richland 80, Kennewick 41 Shelton 52, Rochester 40 Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 73, Pateros 54 Sumner 58, Peninsula 44 Tenino 41, Montesano 38 Toutle Lake 74, Winlock 28 University 70, Mead 60 Woodland 76, Ridgefield 34 Zillah 75, La Salle 50 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine Prep 53, South Kitsap 34 Black Hills 47, Aberdeen 42 Cashmere 50, Quincy 38 Central Valley 67, Mt. Spokane 38 Clarkston 60, Shadle Park 39 Colfax 56, Liberty (Spangle) 51 Columbia (Burbank) 55, Mabton 36 Ellensburg 66, Prosser 52 Ferris 46, Gonzaga Prep 43 Gig Harbor 62, Curtis 32 Heritage 52, Prairie 38 Hudson's Bay 77, Mark Morris 28 Ilwaco 55, Onalaska 38 Kamiakin 67, Chiawana 45 La Salle 66, Zillah 55 Lake Roosevelt 53, Wahluke 6 Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 49 Mead 47, University 26 Othello 45, Rogers (Spokane) 28 Overlake School 51, University Prep 24 Pasco 43, Hermiston, Ore. 33 Pateros 61, Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 18 Raymond 78, North Beach 18 Richland 70, Kennewick 42 St. George's 26, Asotin 21 Trout Lake 35, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 18 Tumwater 58, Centralia 28 Union 73, Battle Ground 30 Vashon Island 29, Charles Wright Academy 14 Walla Walla Academy 49, Dayton/Waitsburg 28 West Valley (Spokane) 70, Pullman 45 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Camas vs. Skyview, ccd. Forks vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd. Ilwaco vs. Ocosta, ccd. Pe Ell vs. Mossyrock, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/