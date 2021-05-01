Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bothell 59, Inglemoor 39 O'Dea 82, Chief Sealth 32 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Camas 60, Union 41 Eastlake 61, Juanita 43 Garfield 62, Eastside Catholic 56 Hazen 67, Liberty 61 Heritage 48, Battle Ground 24 Sammamish 41, Mercer Island 32 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsUConn men's basketball sports performance director departsBy Dan BrechlinSportsRugby returns to Connecticut high schools with modified...By Scott Ericson