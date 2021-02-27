Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bainbridge 34, Olympic 28 Burlington-Edison 14, Sedro-Woolley 13 Castle Rock 50, Seton Catholic 16 Ferndale 28, Lynden 19 Hoquiam 12, Tenino 0 Kennewick 38, Pasco 14 La Center 45, Goldendale 13 Liberty (Spangle) 10, Colfax 0 Mark Morris 15, Hudson's Bay 8 Prosser 55, East Valley (Yakima) 12 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony