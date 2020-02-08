Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 38, Roosevelt 23

Bear Creek School 60, University Prep 59

Bickleton 49, Trout Lake 46

Cheney 70, East Valley (Spokane) 60

Chewelah 58, Wilbur-Creston 43

Chiawana 62, Kennewick 46

Cle Elum/Roslyn 64, Highland 33

Crescent def. Clallam Bay, forfeit

Deer Park 68, Medical Lake 39

Eastside Catholic 87, Bainbridge 29

Elma 60, Montesano 42

Friday Harbor 46, La Conner 41

Garfield-Palouse 55, Pomeroy 38

Glacier Peak 88, Mount Vernon 49

Hoquiam 66, Forks 59

Jackson 64, Cascade (Everett) 49

Kamiakin 73, Pasco 38

Lake Stevens 74, Monroe 51

Lake Washington 63, Juanita 44

Mariner 56, Kamiak 55

Mark Morris 52, Ridgefield 46

Marysville-Getchell 76, Oak Harbor 34

Meadowdale 56, Mountlake Terrace 51

Naselle 90, Three Rivers Christian School 38

Overlake School 48, Bush 31

Pullman 50, West Valley (Spokane) 47

Royal 59, Kiona-Benton 31

Seattle Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 49

Shorecrest 32, Cedarcrest 22

Toppenish 84, Quincy 63

Tumwater 54, Black Hills 51

Walla Walla 87, Hermiston, Ore. 57

Woodland 55, Hockinson 52

Yakama Tribal 90, Sunnyside Christian 47

Zillah 89, Goldendale 47

4A KingCo=

Play In=

Eastlake 38, North Creek 37

Skyline 56, Redmond 53

Woodinville 69, Issaquah 67

4A NPSL=

First Place=

Auburn 50, Kentwood 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington-Edison 71, Squalicum 34

Chewelah 61, Wilbur-Creston 28

Chiawana 62, Kennewick 46

Clallam Bay 71, Crescent 13

Connell 62, College Place 36

Curlew 57, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53

Deer Park 45, Medical Lake 43

East Valley (Spokane) 61, Cheney 41

Eastmont 43, Davis 38

Eastside Catholic 87, Bainbridge 29

Edmonds-Woodway 52, Shorewood 29

Eisenhower 51, Wenatchee 49

Ellensburg 63, Selah 45

Elma 60, Montesano 52

Ephrata 46, Othello 32

Glacier Peak 51, Mount Vernon 33

Glacier Peak 51, Mount Vernon Christian 33

Grandview 61, Prosser 53

Hermiston, Ore. 53, Walla Walla 42

Highland 47, Cle Elum/Roslyn 41

Jackson 65, Cascade (Everett) 35

La Conner 79, Friday Harbor 18

La Salle 74, Naches Valley 30

Lake Washington 63, Juanita 44

Lakeside (Seattle) 51, Blanchet 50

Lynden 66, Ferndale 42

Lynnwood 44, Archbishop Murphy 36

Marysville-Getchell 60, Oak Harbor 35

Meadowdale 65, Mountlake Terrace 37

Mercer Island 58, Bellevue 49

Moses Lake 62, West Valley (Yakima) 48

Naselle 65, Three Rivers Christian School 17

Oakesdale 49, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 31

Olympia 61, Graham-Kapowsin 44

Omak 44, Chelan 43

Overlake School 48, Bush 31

Pasco 62, Kamiakin 46

Pomeroy 47, Garfield-Palouse 29

Rochester 55, Aberdeen 25

Royal 54, Kiona-Benton 21

Sammamish 44, Interlake 32

Seattle Academy 64, Eastside Prep 31

Seattle Christian 41, Charles Wright Academy 28

Shorecrest 32, Cedarcrest 22

Southridge 50, Hanford 36

Toppenish 65, Quincy 35

Tumwater 56, Black Hills 48

University Prep 40, Bear Creek School 25

W. F. West 78, Centralia 26

Wapato 51, East Valley (Yakima) 45

Waterville-Mansfield 70, Bridgeport 24

West Valley (Spokane) 68, Pullman 39

Zillah 75, Goldendale 25

2A SPSL=

Third Place=

Fife 54, Franklin Pierce 41

4A KingCo=

Semifinal=

Inglemoor 49, Issaquah 46

Mount Si 65, Bothell 32

Newport-Bellevue 66, North Creek 56

Woodinville 81, Eastlake 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/