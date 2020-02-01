Recommended Video:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 59, Napavine 47

Bainbridge 69, Ingraham 40

Blanchet 56, Rainier Beach 44

Bush 31, University Prep 30

Cascade Christian 60, Hoquiam 34

Central Kitsap 78, Peninsula 69

Central Valley 77, Mead 47

Coupeville 75, Granite Falls 72

Crescent def. Clallam Bay, forfeit

Curtis 65, Graham-Kapowsin 52

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 39

East Valley (Spokane) 59, West Valley (Spokane) 54

Eastside Catholic 73, Garfield 49

Evergreen (Vancouver) 56, Kelso 44

Ferris 64, Lewis and Clark 45

Fife 69, Clover Park 24

Garfield-Palouse 63, Touchet 13

Gig Harbor 50, Capital 47

Glacier Peak 67, Kamiak 48

Hermiston, Ore. 50, Hanford 49

Kennewick 77, Richland 53

Kentridge 66, Kent Meridian 34

Life Christian Academy 73, Willapa Valley 52

Lindbergh 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 46

Lynden 74, Lynden Christian 62

Mercer Island 71, Sammamish 33

Monroe 46, Jackson 42

Mountlake Terrace 72, Cedarcrest 57

Mt. Rainier 72, Kennedy 50

Mt. Spokane 61, North Central 26

Northwest School 62, Eastside Prep 48

Port Angeles 64, Olympic 42

Seattle Academy 69, Bear Creek School 37

Seattle Prep 71, Chief Sealth 46

Sequim 78, North Kitsap 49

Shorecrest 59, Meadowdale 56

Sumner 57, South Kitsap 45

Thomas Jefferson 47, Decatur 45

Todd Beamer 54, Federal Way 23

Toledo 52, Kalama 50

Toutle Lake 41, Winlock 39

Tumwater 80, Rochester 14

Union 96, Heritage 48

Valley Christian 58, Curlew 50

Yakama Tribal 74, Bickleton 40

Yelm 64, Timberline 23

Zillah 93, Cle Elum/Roslyn 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 48, Auburn Riverside 31

Bellarmine Prep 54, Rogers (Puyallup) 35

Blanchet 56, Rainier Beach 44

Capital 38, Gig Harbor 24

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 61, Sultan 53

Central Valley 64, Mead 46

Chelan 66, Cascade (Leavenworth) 16

Clarkston 62, Pullman 22

College Place 59, Wahluke 16

Colton 65, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 51

Columbia (Burbank) 71, Dayton/Waitsburg 22

Colville 60, Riverside 40

Connell 51, Highland 17

DeSales 40, Sunnyside Christian 38

Eastlake 58, Skyline 22

Eastside Catholic 73, Garfield 49

Edmonds-Woodway 58, Lynnwood 35

Elma 57, Tenino 31

Enumclaw 39, Auburn Mountainview 34

Fife 69, Clover Park 24

Franklin 42, Lakeside (Seattle) 40

Freeman 65, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28

Garfield-Palouse 41, Touchet 25

Grace Academy 47, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 27

Hermiston, Ore. 50, Hanford 49

Inglemoor 69, Bothell 41

Jackson 59, Monroe 55

Kennewick 77, Richland 53

Kentridge 66, Kent Meridian 34

Kentwood 58, Kentlake 29

Kettle Falls 46, Chewelah 29

La Conner 66, Mount Vernon Christian 40

Lewis and Clark 48, Ferris 40

Liberty (Spangle) 72, Reardan 35

Medical Lake 47, Deer Park 44

Moses Lake 54, Eastmont 20

Mount Vernon 43, Cascade (Everett) 20

Mt. Spokane 64, North Central 13

North Creek 63, Redmond 40

Odessa 47, Selkirk 35

Okanogan 52, Omak 48

Olympia 53, Puyallup 31

Pasco 62, Southridge 38

Prairie 74, Fort Vancouver 19

Prosser 61, Toppenish 42

Sammamish 37, Mercer Island 34

Seattle Academy 61, Bear Creek School 37

Sequim 78, North Kitsap 49

Shadle Park 72, Rogers (Spokane) 37

Skyview 69, Battle Ground 33

Sumner 46, South Kitsap 41

Sunnyside 52, Wenatchee 45

Tahoma 60, Hazen 54

Tri-Cities Prep 57, Mabton 31

Union 59, Heritage 36

University Prep 49, Bush 43

Walla Walla 68, Kamiakin 54

Wapato 60, Othello 53

Warden 70, Kiona-Benton 14

Washington 37, Eatonville 27

West Valley (Yakima) 62, Eisenhower 53

White River 71, Foss 10

White Swan 68, Lyle-Wishram 31

Woodinville 69, Newport-Bellevue 40

Yelm 64, Timberline 23

Zillah 63, Cle Elum/Roslyn 32

