Fresno St. 71, No. 21 New Mexico 67

Allick 2-6 2-2 7, Udeze 8-12 2-3 18, House 6-14 3-3 16, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Mashburn 9-19 2-3 22, Dent 0-2 0-0 0, Forsling 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 9-11 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason