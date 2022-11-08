Skip to main content
Fresno St. 69, Fresno Pacific 56

Heimerdinger 4-8 3-3 15, Maide 2-5 1-2 7, Mensah 3-7 0-0 7, Peralta 3-4 1-2 7, Person 5-10 1-4 11, Monk 1-2 0-0 2, Marantos 1-3 0-0 3, Searcy 0-1 0-0 0, Highstreet 2-4 0-0 4, Quiette 0-1 0-0 0, Vang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 6-11 56.

FRESNO ST. (1-0)

Moore 7-13 5-5 19, Baker 3-7 0-0 8, Hill 1-6 3-4 5, Yap 3-7 6-8 12, Holland 5-7 1-2 13, Whitaker 1-5 0-0 3, Colimerio 2-2 1-2 5, Campbell 1-3 2-5 4, Andre 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-26 69.

Halftime_Fresno St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 8-18 (Heimerdinger 4-7, Maide 2-4, Marantos 1-2, Mensah 1-4, Searcy 0-1), Fresno St. 5-21 (Holland 2-4, Baker 2-6, Whitaker 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Hill 0-3, Yap 0-3). Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 27 (Peralta 5), Fresno St. 28 (Moore 10). Assists_Fresno Pacific 10 (Peralta 5), Fresno St. 11 (Yap 5). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 23, Fresno St. 14. A_3,675 (15,544).

