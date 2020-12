CHESTNUT HILLS, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 18 Syracuse defeated Boston College 83-70 on Sunday despite the absence of star point guard Tiana Mangakahia.

Mangakahia sat out with a left foot injury after getting hurt against Miami on Dec. 10, Mangakahia, who missed last season while being treated for breast cancer, was limited to three points in the loss to North Carolina on Thursday.