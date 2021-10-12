Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 9:23 p.m.
1 of27 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates an two RBI single hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo homer against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) dives the for the ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall during the second inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Duvall made it to first base on the hit. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a single during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) pauses with an eye problem against the Atlanta Bravesduring the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 The ball drops between Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) and Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) delivers to Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the mound during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) speaks with Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) runs to third base after a Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates his RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz pays a visit to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run homer the during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.
The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.