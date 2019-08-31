Frazier hits a pair of 3-run homers, Mets beat Phillies 11-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a pair of three-run homers and tied his career-best with six RBIs, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 Friday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Michael Conforto also went deep for the Mets, who also snapped a six-game losing streak in Philadelphia.

The Phillies fell 3 ½ games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL. The Mets are five games back.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler and Phillies ace Aaron Nola pitched well before turning it over to the bullpens. Philadelphia's imploded, allowing 10 runs while recording eight outs.

Pete Alonso led off the eighth with a single off Mike Morin (1-1) and Conforto reached on an infield single. After J.D. Davis popped out, Joe Panik walked to load the bases. Amed Rosario then lined a two-run single up the middle to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Jared Hughes came in and Frazier ripped his 17th homer to left to make it 6-1.

Justin Wilson (4-1) tossed a scoreless inning for the win after Wheeler gave up one run and seven hits in six innings

Conforto's two-run shot off Edgar Garcia in the ninth was his 28th this season and 18th in his career against Philadelphia. Frazier connected a few batters later.

Nola allowed one run and four hits, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Nola took a two-hitter into the seventh before running into trouble. He walked Davis to start the inning and Panik singled. After Rosario popped out, Frazier was hit by pitch to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos lined an RBI single that tied it at 1 and extended his career-best hitting streak to 23 games.

Jose Alvarez replaced Nola and retired pinch-hitter Rajai Davis on a liner to shortstop and Jeff McNeil on a popup.

J.T. Realmuto had two sacrifice flies for the Phillies.

BROTHERLY LOVE

The Mets improved to 47-28 at Citizens Bank Park since 2012. They are 14-8 on the road since the All-Star break.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 2B Robinson Cano will begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Class A Brooklyn. Cano suffered a torn left hamstring four weeks and was expected to miss between six to 12 weeks. There's still no timetable for his return.

"He feels like he's in a good spot," Mets manager said Mickey Callaway. "The performance staff feels like he's ready to do this. This is a big step for him."

UP NEXT

LHP Steven Matz (8-8, 4.06 ERA) starts for the Mets and LHP Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09) goes for the Phillies against his former team on Saturday afternoon.

