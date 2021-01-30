Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National's 27-24 Senior Bowl win JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 6 p.m.
1 of5 National Team running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) is tackled by American Team linebacker Jabril Cox of LSU (19) and American Team defensive lineman Chauncey Golston of Iowa (90) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Rusty Costanza/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 American Team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M (12) has his throw tipped by National Team offensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa of UCLA (92) during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 National Team offensive lineman Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma (56), offensive lineman Robert Hainsey of Notre Dame (72), offensive lineman Aaron Banks of Notre Dame (73), and defensive lineman Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (FCS) (47) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) celebrates a stop during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer talks to a group of players during the American team practice for the college football Senior Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. Rusty Costanza/AP Show More Show Less
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Arkansas' Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter of the Senior Bowl to help seal the National team's 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday.
Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-Southeastern Conference Western Division scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.