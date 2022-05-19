Frankfurt fans go wild after 42-year wait for European title CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2022
BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt fans waited long enough.
When Rafael Borré struck the decisive penalty for Frankfurt to win the Europa League with a 5-4 shootout win over Glasgow Rangers in Sevilla, Spain, late Wednesday, thousands of fans who packed Frankfurt’s home stadium to watch in Germany flipped out.