Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 11:56 p.m.
1 of12 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez with Randy Arozarena (56) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, left, celebrates his double off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Josh Taylor during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on Boston's Kike Hernandez. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) connects for a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Josh Taylor gestures as home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi (10) checks his hat for any foreign substances after Taylor retired the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is umpire Tom Hallion. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, left, walks off after being checked for foreign substances by umpires Phil Cuzzi, center, and Tom Hallion, right, after Yarbrough was taken out of the game against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco reacts as he runs around the bases after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez scores on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Devers off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, left, and Danny Santana score on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night.
The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors.