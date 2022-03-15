Fox scores 34, Kings beat scuffling Bulls 112-103 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press March 15, 2022
1 of6 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is guarded by Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) and guard Coby White defend during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) is guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots as Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 14, 2022. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 34 points, six assists and six rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the stumbling Chicago Bulls 112-103 on Monday night.
Domontas Sabonis added 22 points and seven rebounds after missing two games, and Sacramento ended a four-game skid with its third victory in 10 games. Davion Mitchell scored 16 and Donte DiVincenzo had 15.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN