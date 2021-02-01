Fox's 4th-quarter outburst lead Kings past Pelicans, 118-109 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 11:04 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games.