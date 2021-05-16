Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. Yuli Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly to right off Joely Rodríguez (1-2). After Kyle Tucker walked, McCormick singled to left before Myles Straw capped the inning with an RBI single.