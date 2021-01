BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 21 points, shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and Appalachian State romped past Troy 90-59 on Saturday.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points for Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 14 points. James Lewis Jr. had 13 points. Michael Almonacy had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points.