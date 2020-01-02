Former Texas pitcher Mathis hired as team's bullpen coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers pitcher Doug Mathis has been hired as the team's bullpen coach.

Mathis replaces Oscar Marin, who was hired last month as pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mathis was a minor league pitching coach the past three seasons, in the Seattle and Toronto organizations, after playing professionally for 11 years. His only major league experience came in 45 games for the Rangers from 2008-10. He also pitched professionally in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Texas on Tuesday also named former major league infielder Darwin Barney as manager of its Triple-A team in Nashville. It is the first professional coaching role for Barney, who played for three teams over eight big league seasons (2010-17), and was the NL Gold Glove second baseman in 2012 with the Chicago Cubs.

Switch-hitting outfielder Henry Ramos signed a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. He spent all of last season at Triple-A Sacramento.

