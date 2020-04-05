Former Scotland rugby captain Dougie Morgan dies at 73

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Dougie Morgan, the former Scotland rugby union captain and head coach, has died. He was 73.

The scrum-half died in an Edinburgh hospital on Saturday night, governing body Scottish Rugby said.

Its statement said Morgan “had been ill for some time.”

Morgan was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978. He also played two test matches for the British & Irish Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand, scoring all the points for the Lions in their 10-9 defeat at Eden Park.

After retiring Morgan moved into coaching and became Scotland head coach in the 1993-94 season.

During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa and posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years.

