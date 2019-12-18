Former NHL player dies of workplace accident injuries

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The family of former NHL player Scot Kleinendorst says he has died of injuries suffered in a workplace accident in northern Minnesota.

Kleinendorst sustained severe brain trauma and numerous broken bones Dec. 7 at UPM Blandin paper plant in Grand Rapids. He was airlifted to a Dululth hospital.

His daughter, Kelby Kleinendorst, posted on a CaringBridge website that her dad died on Tuesday. He was 59.

“Making the decision to let Scot pass was extremely hard, because of the unspeakable grief and unfillable void we now have to endure," the family said. “However, making this decision was easy when it came to what Scot would ask us to do for him if he could. Of that we are certain."

The accident remains under investigation. Authorities have not said how Kleinendorst received his injuries.

Beginning in 1982, Kleinendorst played eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals.