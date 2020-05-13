Former Madrid player questioned in drug-trafficking raid

Recommended Video:

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid forward Edwin Congo has been interrogated by police conducting a drug-trafficking operation in Spain.

Congo, who is Colombian, told the “El Chiringuito” television show late Tuesday he was asked to accompany officers to a police station for interrogation and was later allowed to return home.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he entered the police station with his hands restrained as a “protocol.”

Congo said he was questioned about his relationships with some of the people being investigated by police. He admitted he knew some of them but said he was not involved in anything potentially illegal. He said he got to know them after getting involved in the business of buying and selling emerald.

The striker who had a brief stint with Madrid after being signed amid high expectations from Colombian club Once Caldas said authorities had been following him for a long time and told him to “stay away from certain people.” He said he was treated very well by police.

The 43-year-old Colombian was signed by Madrid in 1999 and played on loan with Valladolid in Spain, Vitória Guimarães in Portugal and Toulouse in France. After failing to earn a place with Madrid, he joined Spanish club Levante and later played for Sporting Gijón and Recreativo Huelva, also in Spain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports