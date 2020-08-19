Former ACC player of year Spiller joins Clemson staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added one of its most decorated players in C.J. Spiller to its coaching staff.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Spiller would be a graduate intern with the team as the former NFL running back works toward his Masters' degree.

Spiller was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in 2009 and was picked by the Buffalo Bills No. 9 over over in next year's NFL draft.

Spiller spent eight seasons as a pro, running for 3,451 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Swinney said Spiller approached his former head coach about a position on staff this week.

