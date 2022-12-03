Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Moore 7-14 5-8 20, Tsimbila 3-7 4-4 10, Charlton 2-4 0-0 4, Quisenberry 8-16 3-6 23, Rose 3-12 2-2 10, Richardson 4-7 3-4 14, Novitskyi 5-8 4-5 14, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 21-29 95.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason