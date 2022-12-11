Fordham 90, CCSU 77

Momoh 2-4 3-3 7, Amos 5-8 3-3 14, Rodgers 9-17 0-0 23, Scantlebury 5-11 3-3 14, Snoddy 3-8 0-0 6, Sweatman 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 1-5 3-4 5, Breland 1-3 2-2 4, Limric 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-15 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason