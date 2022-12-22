Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT

Houser 0-4 0-0 0, Bradley 8-16 2-3 23, Conway 6-11 3-3 17, Felder 3-9 0-0 8, Woods 9-15 0-2 21, Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 29-63 7-10 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason