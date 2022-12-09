Fordham 77, Binghamton 62

Akuwovo 2-4 1-1 5, Falko 8-18 0-1 18, Hinckson 2-6 0-0 4, Petcash 4-11 2-2 11, Gibson 3-8 0-1 6, Harried 2-7 2-2 6, Balogun 1-3 9-12 11, Stewart 0-1 1-4 1, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-23 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason