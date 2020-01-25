Foran wrestlers win twice

Foran High defeated Newtown 51-24 and Enfield 67-12 and lost to No. 3 Warde 57-12 in Fairfield on Friday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are now 19-5 on the season.

Kyle Pokornowski pinned in 32 seconds of his 126-pound bout versus Warde. Antonio Madero won by 4:43 fall at 106.

Winning on the mat against Newtown were Tanish Joshi (31-second pin at 126), Michael Vinchot (9-7 decision at 138), Sam Poffenberger (39-second pin at 170) and Phillip Boyles (1:38 pin at 195). Craig Mager (120), Pokornowski (132), Teddy Mauro (182), Jacob Madarang (220) and Chris Caromolla (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.

Poffenberger’s second pin of the day came in 1:59 of his Enfield match at 170. Boyles pinned in 2:24 at 195, Madero in 2:49 at 106, Pokornowski in 3:10 at 132 and Ryan Jordan in 1:01 at 145. Mger took a 7-4 decision at 138 and Vanchot a 10-2 major decision at 138. Anthony Giordano (113), Joshi (126), Ethan Edmondson (152), Reilly Barry (160) and Mauro (182) won unopposed.