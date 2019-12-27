Foran wrestlers win three matches

Foran High won 3-of-4 matches at the Edna Fraser Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated Ledyard (53-23), Nonnewaug (70-12) and Fairfield Prep (65-18). They lost to Haddam-Killingworth (43-33).

Winning four bouts were Tanish Joshi at 120 pounds, Phillip Boyles at 195 pounds and Jacob Madarang at 220 pounds.

Antonio Madero at 106, Craig Maher at 126, Kyle Pokornowski at 132, Michael Vanchot at 138, Ethan Edmondson at 145/152 and Pat Rescanski at heavyweight were triple winners.

Against Ledyard, Madero (1:52 at 106 pounds), Pokornowski (2:16 at 132), Vanchot (3:34 at 138), Sam Poffenberger (1:20 at 170), Eliot Poffenberger (3:38 at 182), Boyles (1:08 at 195) and Rescanski (3:12 at heavyweight) won by fall. Joshi won a 12-4 major decision at 120 pounds, Edmondson a 13-2 major decision at 152 and Madarang a 6-1 decision at 220.

In the match with Nonnewaug, Anthony Giordano pinned in 1:35 at 113 pounds, Joshi in 30 seconds, Pokornowski in 1:23, Reilly Barry in 1:22 at 160, and Madarang in 1:00. Ryan Jordan won a 16-2 major decision at 145. Magor, Vanchot, Edmondson, Sam Poffenberger, Boyles and Rescanski were awarded forfeits.

Against Prep, Madero in 30 seconds, Joshi in 1:22, Mager in 5:33, Edmondson in 1:45, Boyles in 5:45, Madarang in 45 seconds and Rescanski in 2:20 pinned. Pokornowski won by 16-0 technical fall. Elliot Poffenberger won by default. Giordano and Vanchot won unopposed.

In the match with Haddam-Killingworth, Madero pinned in 17 seconds, Joshi in 1:30, Mager in 1:40, Boyles in 39 seconds and Madarang in 1:10. Edmondson won a 7-1 decision.

Foran will participate in the Trumbull Duals on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Pool A: Trumbull, Greenwich, Shelton and Amity

Pool B: Manchester, Masuk, Fairfield Ludlowe and New Fairfield

Pool C: Foran, Westhill, Pomperaug and Berlin