Foran wrestling defeated Glastonbury 66-6, East Haven 66-15, Waterford 54-24, and Stratford 54-27.

Kyle Pokornowski at 145 pounds registered four wins by fall, in 2:11. 26 seconds, 27 seconds and in 1:22.

Antonio Madero at 126 pounds was 4-0, winning a 9-2 decision followed by pins in 36, 44, and 18 seconds.

Craig Mager had the fastest pin on the day for Foran, winning in 11 seconds against Stratford. The 132-pounder added pins of 24 and 30 seconds.

Barry Held won three matches by fall, two in the second period and one in the third.

Mason Hallstrom pinned in 25 seconds and 2:48 at 113 pounds and won in 58 seconds at 120 pounds.

James Taylor posted falls of 33 and 43 seconds at 152 pounds.

Adrian Cruz had falls of 1:50 at 120 and 1:00 at 113 pounds.

Anthony Giordano at 138 pounds won in 2:50 and 25 seconds.

Cal Wrigley (11-6) at 160, Joseph Cichowski (1:28) at 182, Max Newton (2:52) at 170, Jagger Rees (1:04) heavyweight, and Eliot Puffenberger (16 seconds) at 195 had victories.