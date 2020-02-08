Foran wrestlers win five matches, defeat No. 10 Killingly

Recommended Video:

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated five teams, including #10 ranked Killingly, at the Foran Duals today.

Foran ranked 13th in the Connecticut Wrestling Online state top 10 poll, knocked off Killingly 40-33.

It also posted victories over Amity (60-23), Oxford (61-19) Ridgefield (43-28) and Stratford (64-12).

“We have one more match Monday night against Ellis Tech and then SCC next weekend,” Esposito said. “We are peaking at the right time.”

The 24-7 Lions posted three wins by fall to hand Killingly (24-3) its third defeat of the season.

Upper weights Phillip Boyles (3:00 at 195 pounds), Jacob Madarang (30 seconds at 220) and Pat Rescanski (1:25 at heavyweight) put 18 points on the board. Ethan Edmondson scored a 17-2 win by technical fall at 152. Kyle Pokornowski wrestled at 138 and won a 12-0 major decision. Reilly Barry at 160 scored a 12-4 major decision. Teddy Mauro won at 182 by a score of 8-2. Anthony Giordano was awarded a forfeit at 113.

Barry and Edmondson, team captains, were unbeaten at the Duals along with Pokornowski, Boyles, Madarang and Rescanski. Pokornowski wrestled his four other bouts at 132 pounds.

Against Amity, Giordano pinned in 3:02, Tanish Joshi won by default at 126, Pokornowski pinned in 3:12, Ryan Jordan pinned in 1:54 at 138, Edmondson won by fall in 47 seconds at 152, Barry pinned in 2:30 at 160, Sam Poffenberger won by 1:20 fall at 170, Boyles pinned in 1:27 at 195, Madarang in 55 seconds at 220 and Rescanski in 2:31 at heavyweight.

Winning on the mat versus Oxford were Pokornowski (12-8), Jordan (35-second pin), Edmondson (1:19 pin), Barry (3:55 pin), Poffennberger (13-10), Mauro (5-3) and Boyles (11-0).

In the Ridgefield match, Joshi won a 16-7 major decision, Pokornowski pinned in 2:41, Edmondson scored a 16-1 technical fall, Barry pinned in 1:27, Boyles won an 11-3 major decision and Rescanski pinned in 54 seconds.

Against Stratford, Anthony Dipietro pinned in 19 seconds at 106, Giordano won by 2:42 fall, Joshi scored a 9-1 major decision, Jordan pinned in 1:11, Pokornowski pinned in 46 seconds, David Dong won by 1:45 fall at 145 pounds, Barry pinned in 1:02, Poffenberger scored an 18-second fall and Boyles pinned in 3:28.