Foran wrestlers win 25 matches, headed to SCCs

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated five teams, including #10 ranked Killingly, at the Foran Duals on Saturday. Foran tacked on a 64-15 win over a 17-4 Ellis Tech team on Monday.

“We are peaking at the right time,” Esposito said of his team that will take a 25-7 record into the Southern Connecticut Championships at Mercy High in Middletown on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Leading the way at SCCs will be: 106 freshman Antonio Madero 20-3; 113 sophomore Anthony Giordano 15-17; 120 senior Tanish Joshi 24-16; 126 freshman Craig Mager 13-16; 132 sophomore Kyle Pokornowski 36-4; 138 senior Mike Vanchot 17-12; 145 senior Ryan Jordan 28-14; 152 junior Ethan Edmondson 37-3; 160 senior Reilly Barry 30-11; 170 senior Sam Poffenberger 20-15; 182 senior Teddy Mauro 17-14; 195 senior Phil Boyles 31-9; 220 sophomore Jacob Madarang 22-16 and 285 senior Pat Rescsanski 31-4.

Foran, ranked 13th in the Connecticut Wrestling Online state top 10 poll, knocked off Killingly 40-33. It also posted victories over Amity (60-23), Oxford (61-19) Ridgefield (43-28) and Stratford (64-12). The Lions posted three wins by fall to drop hand Killingly (24-3) its third defeat of the season.

Upper weights Boyles (3:00 at 195 pounds), Madarang (30 seconds at 220) and Rescanski (1:25 at heavyweight) put 18 points on the board. Edmondson scored a 17-2 win by technical fall at 152. Pokornowski wrestled at 138 and won a 12-0 major decision. Barry at 160 scored a 12-4 major decision. Mauro won at 182 by a score of 8-2. Giordano was awarded a forfeit at 113.

Barry and Edmondson, team captains, were unbeaten at the Duals along with Pokornowski, Boyles, Madarang and Rescanski. Pokornowski wrestled his four other bouts at 132 pounds.

Against Amity, Giordano pinned in 3:02, Joshi won by default at 126, Pokornowski pinned in 3:12, Jordan pinned in 1:54 at 138, Edmondson won by fall in 47 seconds at 152, Barry pinned in 2:30 at 160, Sam Poffenberger won by 1:20 fall at 170, Boyles pinned in 1:27 at 195, Madarang in 55 seconds at 220 and Rescanski in 2:31 at heavyweight.

Winning on the mat versus Oxford were Pokornowski (12-8), Jordan (35-second pin), Edmondson (1:19 pin), Barry (3:55 pin), Sam Poffennberger (13-10), Mauro (5-3) and Boyles (11-0).

In the Ridgefield match, Joshi won a 16-7 major decision, Pokornowski pinned in 2:41, Edmondson scored a 16-1 technical fall, Barry pinned in 1:27, Boyles won an 11-3 major decision and Rescanski pinned in 54 seconds.

Against Stratford, Anthony Dipietro pinned in 19 seconds at 106, Giordano won by 2:42 fall, Joshi scored a 9-1 major decision, Jordan pinned in 1:11, Pokornowski pinned in 46 seconds, David Dong won by 1:45 fall at 145 pounds, Barry pinned in 1:02, Sam Poffenberger scored an 18-second fall and Boyles pinned in 3:28.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354