Foran wrestlers lose to Branford Hornets

Foran lost to Branford, 43-28 in an SCC wrestling match in Milford on Wednesday.

Antonio Madero pinned in 1:27 at 113 pounds, Kyle Pokornowski in 55 seconds at 138 and Ethan Edmondson in 1:52 at 152 for coach Dave Esposito’s Lions.

Orlando Velez scored an 11-5 decision at 106 pounds.

Michael Vanchot won a 14-1 major decision in his 138-pound bout.

Reilly Barry posted an 7-2 victory at 160 pounds.