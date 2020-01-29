https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-wrestlers-lose-to-Branford-Hornets-15015202.php
Foran wrestlers lose to Branford Hornets
Foran lost to Branford, 43-28 in an SCC wrestling match in Milford on Wednesday.
Antonio Madero pinned in 1:27 at 113 pounds, Kyle Pokornowski in 55 seconds at 138 and Ethan Edmondson in 1:52 at 152 for coach Dave Esposito’s Lions.
Orlando Velez scored an 11-5 decision at 106 pounds.
Michael Vanchot won a 14-1 major decision in his 138-pound bout.
Reilly Barry posted an 7-2 victory at 160 pounds.
