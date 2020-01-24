Foran wrestlers 17-3, take third at East Haven Duals

The Foran High wrestling team has built a 17-3 record, good for an 11th-place ranking in the Connecticut Wrestling Online top 10 wrestling poll. Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions will visit No. 4 Fairfield Warde for a quad match at 4 p.m. today. Newtown and Enfield will also compete.

“I’m relatively pleased with our performance so far,” head coach Dave Esposito said. “We are still trying to get healthy and get our full lineup together. The good news is that this has given us the opportunity to get a lot of guys experience and to show off our depth as a team. We are continuing to improve, with our goal of peaking in mid-February.

“Next Wednesday (Jan. 29), we are having a special match at Foran against Branford (at 5:45 p.m.). Our service project this year is working with the Milford Prevention Council to raise awareness and combat teen vaping and opioid abuse.

“Before the match the team will talk about their project and show a Video PSA they created. There will be a presentation to Wendy Gibbons of MPC. All proceeds will go to Milford Prevention council. Tshirts will be on sale with money also going to MPCC.”

East Haven Duals

Reilly Barry, Ryan Jordan, Ethan Edmondson and Phillip Boyles swept their respective matches when Foran placed third at the East Haven Duals.

Barry, wrestling at 160 pounds, posted four wins by fall against BC (33 seconds), Platt (1:13), New Fairfield (3:02) and Stratford (2:52). Jordan pinned in 5:00 (BC), 1:38 (Platt), 55 seconds (New Fairfield) and 1:24 (Stratford) to win the day at 138 pounds. Edmondson at 152 and Boyles at 195 had three pins each, and they also won once by forfeit. Edmondson won by fall versus BC (3:43), Platt (24 seconds) and Stratford (39 seconds). Boyles pinned against BC (5:29), Platt (3:12) and Stratford (1:15).

Foran defeated Platt of Meriden, 41-19. Bristol Central, which placed first, had defeated the Lions 44-33 in a Pool B match. Foran also defeated New Fairfield 60-21 and Stratford 63-15 to improve to 15-4 on the season.

Also earning wins in the match with Bristol Central were Teddy Mauro with a 9-3 decision at 170 pounds and Chris Capomolla with a pin in 3:00 of his heavyweight bout.

Orlando Velez (106), Anthony Giordano (113) and Tanish Joshi (120) won unopposed in the match with Platt.

Velez pinned in 42 seconds, Mauro won by fall in 46 seconds at 182, Jacob Madarang pinned in 52 seconds at 220 and heavyweight Pat Rescanski won by 44 second fall against New Fairfield. Giordano and Kyle Pokornowski (132) earned forfeits.

In the match with Stratford, Joshi won a 5-4 decision, Craig Mager pinned in 1:10 at 126, Pokornowski in 1:12, David Dong in 58 seconds at 145, Sam Poffenberger in 1:57 at 170 and Rescanski in 16 seconds. Anthony Madero won unopposed at 106.

RHAM, East Hartford matches

Foran defeated RHAM 40-37 and East Hartford 55-12 in a tri-match in Hebron on Friday. Foran had five pins, a win by forfeit, and a major decision to defeat RHAM. Winning by fall were Antonio Madero (1:00 at 113 pounds), Kyle Pokornowski (3:22 at 132), Ryan Jordan (3:58 at 145), Phillip Boyles (1:42 at 195) and Pat Rescanski (18 seconds at heavyweight). Ethan Edmondson won a 12-2 bout at 152 pounds. Anthony Dipietro won unopposed at 106.

Versus East Hartford, Reilly Barry pinned in 1:24 of his 160-pound match. Madero won a 15-3 major decision at 106. Michael Vanchot scored a 9-6 decision at 138. Winning by forfeit were Craig Mager (126), Pokornowski (132), Jordan (145), Edmondson (152), Teddy Mauro (170), Eliot Poffenberger (182) and Rescanski (heavyweight).

Daniel Hand match

The Lions showed their grit when they won a 50-21 decision from Daniel Hand. Sam Poffenberger earned an 8-7 victory at 170 pounds and Phillip Boyles scored a 4-3 win at 195 pounds, as the Lions improved to 15-3. Teddy Mauro won his 182-pound bout by pin in 3:30. Ethan Edmondson (9-0) and Kyle Pokornowski (12-2) dominated their 152- and 132-pound matches. Anthony Giordano (113), Tanish Joshi (120), Joe Cichowski (126), Jacob Madarang (220) and Pat Rescanski (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.

